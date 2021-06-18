West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised West Japan Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90. West Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.42.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Japan Railway (WJRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.