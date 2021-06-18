WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.030-4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.43. 2,003,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,081. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.06. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.88.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.