WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,647 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $11,462,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RETA opened at $139.83 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RETA shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998 in the last ninety days. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.