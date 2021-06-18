WCM Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of LivePerson worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $2,829,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1,442.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $59.87 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. Equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $154,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,017 shares of company stock worth $1,494,974 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

