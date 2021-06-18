WCM Investment Management LLC Has $9.84 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Primerica worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 85,799 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after buying an additional 222,637 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of PRI opened at $148.73 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

