WCM Investment Management LLC Has $13.09 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Planet Fitness worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,103.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 154,392 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 492,990 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $73.16 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.98.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 738 shares of company stock worth $59,427. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

