WCM Investment Management LLC Has $12.22 Million Stock Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,863 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.86% of Upland Software worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

UPLD opened at $41.95 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

