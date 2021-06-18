WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,735 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of WEX worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in WEX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,549,000 after buying an additional 30,291 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $5,088,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $572,000.

Get WEX alerts:

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $199.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.26.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.