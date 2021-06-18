Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $143.54

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $143.54 and last traded at $143.54, with a volume of 1437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,941,074.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $1,478,187.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,720,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

