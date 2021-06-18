Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.54. 162,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,647,938. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.66 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,397,558 shares of company stock worth $2,030,821,147 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

