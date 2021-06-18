Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,397,558 shares of company stock worth $2,030,821,147 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $137.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $385.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.66 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

