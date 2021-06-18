Wagerr Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,716.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $5,716.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010668 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.63 or 0.00429379 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 91.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 220,163,584 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

