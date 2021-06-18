Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 2,402 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 316.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.69. The company has a market cap of $206.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

