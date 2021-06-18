Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Makes New $12.95 Million Investment in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 218,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,947,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,648,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,474,000 after buying an additional 119,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,140,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

XEC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.