Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,217,693 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $24,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $35.15 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

