Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Invests $11.63 Million in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,076,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSPR. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $941,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 652,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSPR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

VSPR stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

