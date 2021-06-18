Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires 35,903 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,903 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $22,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Novavax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Novavax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $179.89 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.22, for a total value of $2,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total transaction of $1,675,468.19. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,467,065. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.