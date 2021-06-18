WABnetwork Price Up 106% Over Last 7 Days (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 95.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $128,963.08 and $1.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 106% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00026272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.09 or 0.00756847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00084284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042714 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WAB is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.