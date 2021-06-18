W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.71 and the lowest is $4.28. W.W. Grainger reported earnings of $3.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $19.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.60 to $20.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $22.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.00 to $23.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.85.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $440.97 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $291.22 and a one year high of $479.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

