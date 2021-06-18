W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $77.00.

WPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.