Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Voya Financial stock opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.58. Voya Financial has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 28.5% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 177,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 39,321 shares during the period.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

