Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

