Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €245.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €254.67 ($299.61).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €224.10 ($263.65) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. Volkswagen has a one year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

