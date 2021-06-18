Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.23. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRC. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100,004 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

