Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 727,500 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the May 13th total of 543,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIOT opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.98. The company has a market cap of $655.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

