Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.