Vidulum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,224.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $208,375.24 and $1,224.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001517 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

