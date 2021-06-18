Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON VOG traded down GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 5.78 ($0.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,787. The company has a market cap of £14.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. Victoria Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.15 ($0.11). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About Victoria Oil & Gas

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

