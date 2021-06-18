Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Update

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 13th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.86 million, a PE ratio of -288.90 and a beta of 0.62. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.69.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Veru by 37.0% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after buying an additional 161,722 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,325,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Veru by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 801,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 164,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

