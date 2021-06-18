Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,285 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises 1.3% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vertiv worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1,595.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

VRT traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,590. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

