Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.33 on Friday. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.40.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

