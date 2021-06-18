Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.83% of Verisk Analytics worth $521,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after buying an additional 30,526 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $1,004,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,999.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,858. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $172.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

