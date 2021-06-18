VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Price Down 9.6% This Week

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. VeriDocGlobal has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $219,787.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00189335 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002195 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.76 or 0.00627794 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Coin Profile

VeriDocGlobal is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,503,378,750 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

