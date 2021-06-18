VeriCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,014.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $4,014.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,864.36 or 0.99822076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00034444 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00074168 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000864 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002603 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,790,678 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

