Veles (VLS) Price Tops $0.0789

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. During the last week, Veles has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0789 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $101,688.96 and $1.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,525.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.89 or 0.06112965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $586.93 or 0.01564105 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00435689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00142886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.39 or 0.00739220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00429039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.68 or 0.00364241 BTC.

About Veles

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,683 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,011 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

