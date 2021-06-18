Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-452 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $427.46 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.490-3.490 EPS.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.80. 18,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,205. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 121.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $225.85 and a 52 week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.65.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $218,635.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

