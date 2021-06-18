Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,856,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,926 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for 1.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $484,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $407,141,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $145,076,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,854. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.06. 9,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,205. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.39. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.85 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.