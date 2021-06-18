Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Up to $7.94

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $8.31. Vaxart shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 43,865 shares traded.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. The company’s revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vaxart by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after purchasing an additional 481,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vaxart by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 202,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vaxart by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 493,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vaxart by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,471 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vaxart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

