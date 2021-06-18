Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $103.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.