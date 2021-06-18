Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises about 0.8% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

EDV traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $137.29. 7,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,057. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.79. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $177.55.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

