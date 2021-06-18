Van ECK Associates Corp Has $471.88 Million Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,478,263 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,953,600 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti accounts for about 1.3% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $471,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 239,332 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,603,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,132,000 after purchasing an additional 610,297 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 903,892 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 214,103 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 28.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.46.

Shares of NYSE AU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.27. 118,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,895. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.58. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

