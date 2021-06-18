Van ECK Associates Corp Has $288.16 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,776 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.15% of Broadcom worth $288,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 90,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,756,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $8.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $462.95. The company had a trading volume of 50,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,763. The company has a fifty day moving average of $460.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $302.77 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

