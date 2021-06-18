Van ECK Associates Corp Has $176.61 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,151 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 60,733 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.15% of SEA worth $176,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SEA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,614,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,198 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,143,835,000 after purchasing an additional 733,740 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,836,535,000 after purchasing an additional 867,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of SE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.15. 70,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,764. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $285.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.71. The firm has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.