Van ECK Associates Corp Has $157.28 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,074,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,435 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Altria Group worth $157,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.14. 231,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,210,940. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

