Van ECK Associates Corp Has $135.77 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 739,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 82,030 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $135,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $287,863,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $4.24 on Friday, hitting $168.22. 43,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,697. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.93. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

