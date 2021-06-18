VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 288,400 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the May 13th total of 334,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 300,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of EGY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.14. 165,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,103. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $181.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.70.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

