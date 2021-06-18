UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Short Interest Down 24.2% in May

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,020,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the May 13th total of 18,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UWMC shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UWM Holdings Co. Class currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Shares of UWMC stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. 129,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,174,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. Class will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

In other UWM Holdings Co. Class news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

