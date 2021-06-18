US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Holdings Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 32.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,233 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,127,000 after acquiring an additional 208,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter worth about $1,317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 58.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in US Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USFD opened at $36.84 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,252 shares of company stock worth $6,399,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

