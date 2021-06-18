Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,616 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Upwork were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Upwork by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,816 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Upwork by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,450,000 after acquiring an additional 769,212 shares during the period. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,848,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after acquiring an additional 142,894 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,612.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,390 in the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.81 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

