uPlexa (UPX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $872,008.82 and approximately $463.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, uPlexa has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000194 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

